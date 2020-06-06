NORFOLK — Private services for Marjorie Collins, 94, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation without family present will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
She died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1925-2020
Marjorie Elizabeth Wagner was born Nov. 15, 1925, at Tilden, the daughter of Walter W. Wagner and Lizzie (Hixson) Wagner. She attended school at Bunker Hill School and graduated from Tilden High School in 1942. Marjorie attended Norfolk Junior College and taught third grade at Grant School in Norfolk.
On June 8, 1947, Marjorie married Woodrow “Woodie” Collins at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. They are the parents of Kathy and Lane. They farmed and fed cattle south of Meadow Grove until they retired and moved to Norfolk in 1995.
Marjorie was a member of the Meadow Grove and Norfolk Methodist churches, the Emerick Goldenrod Club, Lea Thi Ta Delphians, PEO, Ida Nicola Book Club and several ladies’ clubs. She was also a member of the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Auxiliary and served as director.
Marjorie and Woodie enjoyed dancing and playing bridge. They traveled extensively.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Jon) Strong of St. Louis, Mo.; a son, Lane (Rhonda) Collins of Meadow Grove; her grandchildren, Quinn Strong (Chrissi Matthews), Abbey Strong, Jill (James) Jacobs and Ben (Callan) Collins; and great-grandchildren Jack Jacobs, and Kate and Anne Collins.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Woodrow Collins; and sisters Earlene Schulze, Phyllis McKeever and Doris Horrocks.
Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Marjorie’s guestbook.