A celebration of life for Marjorie A. Bowman, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa.
Marjorie Bowman died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Independence Village in Waukee, Iowa.
NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Radenz, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Alice Radenz died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
LINDSAY — Graveside services for Dennis R. Beltz, 72, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Zion Lutheran (Wedekind) Cemetery in rural Lindsay. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the Air Force Honor Guard.
OMAHA — Services for Kathy (Wiese) Lorenz, 71, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Omaha. The Rev. Taylor Leffler will officiate. Burial will be in Yutan.
WAUSA — Services for Payne Haberer, 2-year-old son of Chris and Heidi Haberer of Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Amanda Talley and Dick Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Robert D. Burge, 76, rural Amelia, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill. Inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Dennis R. Podliska, 82, and Ramona K. Podliska, 80, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Newman Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Dennis and Ramona Podliska died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident near U.S.…
WISNER — Services for Beverly J. Kindschuh, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Joe J. Ledford, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Joe Ledford died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
HADAR — Private graveside services for Carol L. (Wehrer) Widhalm, 82, Norfolk, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hadar. Carol Widhalm died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
