WISNER — Services for Marjorie (Mrs. Gary) Bellar, 72, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Marjorie Bellar died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Harriet Jacobs, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.
RANDOLPH — Services for Brenda K. Wiese, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in rural McLean.
BRUNSWICK — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Brunswick Community Center. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
MADISON — Memorial services for Larry D. Brom, 75, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Ameri…
WAYNE — Sharon K. Boatman, 79, Wakefield, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.
ELGIN — Sylvester G. Starman, 91, Elgin, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Arbor Care in Neligh. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Timothy G. “Tim” Finkral, 71, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Larry G. Nathan, 70, Humphrey, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Larry Nathan died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.