NORFOLK — Services for Marjean G. Shively, 93, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Marjean Shively died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at her residence at Yankee Hill Village in Lincoln.

1928-2021

Marjean G. Shively was born on March 29, 1928, in Dixon to her parents, John and Mable (Tiedmann) Pehrson. Marjean grew up in the Dixon area, graduating from Dixon High School in 1946. She then took summer classes at Wayne State Teachers College, obtaining enough hours to teach at rural schools.

After teaching in the Dixon area, she met and married Allan Shively on May 29, 1954, in Concord. From this marriage, two sons were born, Bruce and David.

Marjean and Allan moved frequently in their early years until taking permanent residence in Norfolk in 1962. Marjean was a housewife and mother until 1971, when she returned to teaching as a paraprofessional with the Norfolk Public School system. She was a para in the special education program at Norfolk Junior High and remained in that capacity until her retirement. A major source of pride she had were the many students she helped and the success that they achieved.

Marjean was a loyal and faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church, serving as a Sunday and Bible school teacher, elder, trustee and a member of the women’s circle. The church and faith were a big part of her life and remained that way until health issues limited her attendance and participation.

In October 2019, Marjean moved to Lincoln, taking up residency at Yankee Hill Village, and remained there until her passing. During her life, she was a wonderful spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as the center of her family.

She is survived by her sons, Bruce Shively of Norfolk and David Shively of Lincoln; grandsons Drew (Michelle) of Elkhorn and Brett (Katie) of Ankeny, Iowa; three great-grandchildren, Blake, Anna and Brynlee; a sister, Janice Prouse of Mankato, Minn.; two brothers-in-law, Harlan (Karen) Shively of Arvada, Colo., and Harold Thompson of Laurel; and a sister-in-law, Darlene Cuba of Concord.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mable; spouse Allan; niece Lauri; and nephew Kevin.

Casketbearers will be Drew Shively, Brett Shively, Mike Nuttelmann, Jim Simpson, Don Strom and Jim Bartee.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

 Appeara