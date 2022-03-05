 Skip to main content
Marion Woockman

NORFOLK — Service for Marion “Jean” Woockman, 86, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

Jean Woockman died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Madison House Assisted Living in Norfolk.

1935-2022

Jean was born on Nov. 21, 1935, on the family farm in rural Madison County, to parents Gustav and Emma (Kruger) Gall. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church, Norfolk. She attended rural country school at District 11, Madison County, then seventh and eighth grade at Christ Lutheran School, Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1953.

Jean grew up in the Madison County area. She married Jerome C. Woockman on April 18, 1954, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. After marriage, the couple lived in Stanton County where they farmed and operated their dairy for 45 years. Jean worked for 24 years as a dietary aide at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk. Jean and Jerome were blessed with three children, 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed going to the grandchildren’s sporting events, camping with family and friends, playing cards, dominos, square dancing, gardening, making her famous lemon bars, and eating cherry nut ice cream. Jean thanks God for her faith and her family.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and Servants of the Savior Group at Christ Lutheran Church, Norfolk, Altar Guild, Pricilla’s, several bible classes groups and served on election boards for Stanton and Pierce counties.

Survivors include her daughter Patricia (Mike) Gaines of Tekamah, son Kevin (Kris) Woockman of Sioux City, Iowa, son Brian (Cindy) Woockman of Stanton; grandchildren Brandon (Jenny) Gaines, Cameron (Serena) Gaines, Stephanie Aguilar, Rachel (Donny) Ball, Garrett (Rachel) Woockman, Marissa Woockman, Molly (John) Hedge, Brittany (Derek) Bosler, William (Allie) Woockman, Cody (Harley) Woockman, Jacob Woockman; great-grandchildren Ty Aguilar, Cole Bosler, Harper Kay Bosler, Paisley May Bosler, Ryann Woockman, Tate Bosler, Grace Woockman, Nora Woockman, Emmett Gaines, Wilder Woockman and Deklin Hedge.

She was preceded in death by spouse Jerome Woockman on Dec. 22, 2018, parents Gustav and Emma, brother Elmer Gall, three sisters Ruth Volk, Elaine Marr and Florene Borgelt.

Casket bearers will be Brandon Gaines, Cameron Gaines, Garrett Woockman, William Woockman, Jacob Woockman and Cody Woockman. Honorary casket bearers will be Stephanie Aguilar, Rachel Ball, Marissa Woockman, Molly Hedge and Brittany Bosler.

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

