Marion Woockman

NORFOLK — Service for Marion “Jean” Woockman, 86, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
Jean Woockman died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Madison House Assisted Living in Norfolk.
1935-2022
Jean was born on Nov. 21, 1935, on the family farm in rural Madison County, to parents Gustav and Emma (Kruger) Gall. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church, Norfolk. She attended rural country school at District 11, Madison County, then seventh and eighth grade at Christ Lutheran School, Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1953.
Jean grew up in the Madison County area. She married Jerome C. Woockman on April 18, 1954, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. After marriage, the couple lived in Stanton County where they farmed and operated their dairy for 45 years. Jean worked for 24 years as a dietary aide at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk. Jean and Jerome were blessed with three children, 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed going to the grandchildren’s sporting events, camping with family and friends, playing cards, dominos, square dancing, gardening, making her famous lemon bars, and eating cherry nut ice cream. Jean thanks God for her faith and her family.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and Servants of the Savior Group at Christ Lutheran Church, Norfolk, Altar Guild, Pricilla’s, several bible classes groups and served on election boards for Stanton and Pierce counties.
Survivors include her daughter Patricia (Mike) Gaines of Tekamah, son Kevin (Kris) Woockman of Sioux City, Iowa, son Brian (Cindy) Woockman of Stanton; grandchildren Brandon (Jenny) Gaines, Cameron (Serena) Gaines, Stephanie Aguilar, Rachel (Donny) Ball, Garrett (Rachel) Woockman, Marissa Woockman, Molly (John) Hedge, Brittany (Derek) Bosler, William (Allie) Woockman, Cody (Harley) Woockman, Jacob Woockman; great-grandchildren Ty Aguilar, Cole Bosler, Harper Kay Bosler, Paisley May Bosler, Ryann Woockman, Tate Bosler, Grace Woockman, Nora Woockman, Emmett Gaines, Wilder Woockman and Deklin Hedge.
She was preceded in death by spouse Jerome Woockman on Dec. 22, 2018, parents Gustav and Emma, brother Elmer Gall, three sisters Ruth Volk, Elaine Marr and Florene Borgelt.
Casket bearers will be Brandon Gaines, Cameron Gaines, Garrett Woockman, William Woockman, Jacob Woockman and Cody Woockman. Honorary casket bearers will be Stephanie Aguilar, Rachel Ball, Marissa Woockman, Molly Hedge and Brittany Bosler.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.