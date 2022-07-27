Marion Wagner passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022, in the Sunflower Memory Center at the Colmery-O’Neil Veterans Medical Center in Topeka, Kan.
Marion Eugene Wagner was born July 31, 1934, near Vienna in Maries County, Mo., to Dora Honse and Alfred Wagner. He grew up in Missouri and Illinois and, after attending Perry, Ill., High School, he entered the U.S. Army in 1953. He served at Fort Riley, Kan., and Aschaffeburg Installation in Frankfurt, Germany, until his honorable discharge in 1956, at which time he was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve until 1961.
While stationed at Fort Riley, he met and married Donna Wagor in 1955, and they had four daughters. Marion married Marilyn Yeoman in Nebraska in 1969, and they had two sons, Mark and Stephen.
As a young man, he enjoyed fishing, roller skating and swing dancing. In the world of employment in Kansas, Nebraska and Arizona, he was flexible and diversified and held jobs as a heavy equipment operator in the construction field, automobile salesman favoring the Ford brand, manufactured housing sales, real estate developer, modular home manufacturing factory owner, over-the-road truck driver certified for both tanker and tractor rigs (Central Transportation Co. in Norfolk) and real estate salesman. After retiring, he drove a bus for Flint Hills ATA and lived in Manhattan, Kan., until May 2021, when he moved to Topeka.
Marion was a member of the Northeast Nebraska Shrine Club, the BPOE and was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 16 in Norfolk.
Marion was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother Elgin; brother Wade; twin sister Mary Ethel McClintock; son-in-law Thomas Cuddy; granddaughter Kacie Rae Skidmore; and grandson Allan Bechtel.
He is survived by his children: Sheryl Johnson of Arizona, Sondra Cuddy of Arizona, Teresa Bechtel of Oklahoma, Laura Skidmore of Kansas, Mark Wagner of Nebraska, Stephen Wagner of Randolph; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Thomas Cuddy, Laela and Emma; Whitney Cuddy, Eleanor, Lake and Nash; Charles Skidmore; Erin White; Hanna Wagner; Rachel Wagner; and Elizabeth Wagner.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare system at va.gov. (cdceportal.va.gov).