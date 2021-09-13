WAYNE — Services for Marion A. Raymer, 91, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Friday at the church in Wayne.
Marion Raymer died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at her home.
Moser Memorial Chapel of Fremont is in charge of the arrangements.
1929-2021
Marion A. Raymer was born Sept. 18, 1929, in Wayne to Curtis and Emma (Wittler) Foote. Marion grew up in Wayne and was a 1947 graduate of Wayne High School. Before graduation, she started working for Northwestern Bell Company and continued with them for several years. Later, she moved to Wichita, Kan.
Marion married Floyd Raymer on Dec. 30, 1948, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayne. Floyd died Oct. 14, 1990. They came to Fremont in 1962, where she continued working in telecommunications. She retired as a supervisor from Quest “Bell” Telephone in 1983.
She was a member of the Pioneers Club and CWA (Communication Workers of America) Local 7400 in Omaha.
Marion is survived by her son, Terry C. Raymer of Lincoln; brother-in-law Lawrence Sprouls of Wayne; sisters-in-law Myla Foote and Beverly Rusk of Wakefield; three grandchildren, Michael, Robert J. and Joshua Raymer; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; sisters Edna Cary and Bonnie Sprouls; and brothers Robert and Dewayne Foote.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.