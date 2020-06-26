COVID-19 Nebraska cases

WISNER —  Services for Marion Rathke, 80, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Beemer.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the funeral and visitation. Masks are encouraged.

She died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at CHI Health-Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.

1939-2020

Marion Rathke was born at home Aug. 6, 1939, in rural Beemer, to Arnhold and Lydia (Lemm) Toelle. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Beemer.

Marion attended St. John’s Parochial School and graduated from Beemer High School in 1956. She worked in Beemer at Kuncel Drug Store for a short time before working at Bud’s Market.

On Jan. 18, 1959, she was united in marriage to Elvern Rathke at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Beemer.

Music was always a big part of Marion’s life as she played organ for over 50 years. From 1958 to 1967, she was a self-taught organist at St. John’s and then served as head organist at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner from 1967 to 2014.

Marion was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she was a member of DOR, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, taught Sunday School, midweek classes and midweek music. She was the adult choir director from 1976 to 2019.

Marion was also a member of the Tuesday women’s Bible study that has met in homes for over 45 years.

Marion loved being a homemaker and a mom. She was a devoted wife, grandma and great-grandma. She was always ready to play a game of cards or a board game. Marion was an avid baseball fan from little league to the majors, especially the Yankees.

In her last years, she participated in the TeamMates mentoring program at Wisner-Pilger Public Schools. A special joy of hers was attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.

Survivors include her children, Carrie and Terry Bohnenkamp of Parker, Colo., and family, Brenan and Trinity Oliver and children Shyden, Asher, and Kaile’a, Brittany and Elliott Hay and children Riley, Maddox, Gracie and Ellie and Ryan Bohnenkamp; Christie and Dan Taege of Lincoln and family, Emily Taege and two children, Oliver Taege and Calvin Kuhl, and Taylor Taege; Ryan and Karen Rathke of Grand Island and family Garrett and Anna Rathke, Jenna and Andrew Mitchell and Carson, Jordan and Whitney Rathke, and Hannah Rathke; Greg and LeAnn Rathke of Fremont and family Arrin and Cara Rathke, Arianna and Tanner Shuck, and Aubrey Rathke; Beckie Rathke of Lee Summit, Mo., and fiancé Joe Hatcher; a brother, Gene Toelle of Beemer; two sisters, Cheryl Johnson and spouse Edward of Beemer and Gay Ockander and spouse Ron of Gretna; two sisters-in-law, Doreen Leffler of West Point and Marilyn Rathke of Columbus; and friends close to Marion’s heart, Carol and Chris Moravec and family of Lincoln and Jeff and Tami Rabe and family of Wisner.

Marion was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elvern Rathke, parents Arnhold and Lydia Toelle and sister Genny Holtz.

A luncheon at the Wisner City Auditorium will follow the burial. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.

