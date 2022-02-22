NORFOLK — Services for Marion Meisinger, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Marion Meisinger died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at The Homestead in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Andrew Kenneth Mann, 43, Norfolk, will be at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate.
Keith Leonard Emerson Sr., 71, passed away at his home with his spouse by his side on Jan. 30, 2022.
LAUREL — Services for Lamont R. Hangman, 72, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be at the Lime Creek Cemetery in Maskell.
WAYNE — Services for Richard J. Janssen, 76, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Richard Janssen died on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
ORCHARD — Services for Rodney Boelter, 78, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
WINSIDE — Services for Richard J. Janssen, 76, Winside, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Private burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
NORFOLK — Services for Eric F. Witte, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Eric Witte died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
LINCOLN — Memorial services for Dona Stamm, 65, Lincoln, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 “O” St., Lincoln. An additional memorial service will be at Community Bible Church in Norfolk at a later date.