Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Wind chills this cold may cause frostbite on exposed
skin in 30 minutes or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Marion Meisinger

NORFOLK — Services for Marion Meisinger, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Marion Meisinger died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at The Homestead in Norfolk.

Andrew Mann

Andrew Mann

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Andrew Kenneth Mann, 43, Norfolk, will be at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate.

Keith Emerson Sr.

Keith Emerson Sr.

Keith Leonard Emerson Sr., 71, passed away at his home with his spouse by his side on Jan. 30, 2022.

Lamont Hangman

Lamont Hangman

LAUREL — Services for Lamont R. Hangman, 72, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be at the Lime Creek Cemetery in Maskell.

Richard Janssen

Richard Janssen

WAYNE — Services for Richard J. Janssen, 76, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Richard Janssen died on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Rodney Boelter

Rodney Boelter

ORCHARD — Services for Rodney Boelter, 78, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Eric Witte

Eric Witte

NORFOLK — Services for Eric F. Witte, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Eric Witte died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Dona Stamm

Dona Stamm

LINCOLN — Memorial services for Dona Stamm, 65, Lincoln, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 “O” St., Lincoln. An additional memorial service will be at Community Bible Church in Norfolk at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

