NORFOLK — Services for Marion Meisinger, 94, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Marion Meisinger died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Homestead in Norfolk.
1927-2022
Marion Lois (Schmode) Meisinger passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the age of 94. She resided at The Homestead Senior Living in Norfolk. Marion was born to George and Anna Schmode in Meadow Grove on Aug. 16, 1927. She was a bright and spunky child and rode her pony, Tony, to school each day as weather permitted.
Marion graduated from high school in Battle Creek in 1944 and attended college prior to marrying her spouse, LeRoy Henry Meisinger, on Aug. 12, 1945. Together they bought and moved to their own farm south of Norfolk where they raised their four children. They raised dairy cattle, beef cattle, hogs, sheep and eventually over 1,000 turkeys.
Marion was employed in human resources at the then Norfolk Regional Center from 1958 to 1990. She then became active in the Norfolk Senior Center and was known for her flower arrangements that raised hundreds of dollars for the center. Marion enjoyed golfing up until age 90, ballroom dancing, reading, sewing and other creative endeavors. She was a marvel to her doctor, Dr. Fahed, having survived pancreatic cancer for the past 10 years.
Marion is survived by her four children, Weslee Meisinger, Beverlee Gail (Hugh) Vail, Stanlee (Rita) Meisinger and Katie (Don) Renter; grandchildren Chad (Amy) Meisinger, Chris (Alicia) Putnam, Kimiko (Ron) Harmon, Heidi (Adam) Campos, Casie Jo (Andy) Otte and Ramsey (Kandi) Dolesh; five stepgrandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her spouse, LeRoy in 1997; her brother, Raymond Schmode; five brothers-in-law; five sisters-in-law; and her Chihuahua, Choco.
Family was very important to Marion. Even at age 94, she worried about family members who were traveling, only relieved to know when they were finally home. The family extends thanks to the staff at The Madison House, The Homestead, the friends of her extended family and the many people who have touched her or been touched by her.
Words to live by from Marion: “Take each day.”
Marion loved red and the family welcomes those attending to wear red in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141.