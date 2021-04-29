Marion Baker

WAYNE — Services for Marion I. Baker, 96, Wayne, formerly of Golden, Colo., are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Estates.
NORFOLK — Services for Ray P. Weaver Jr., 82, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Barbara J. Lindstadt, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Sharilyn Lemke, 72, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her residence in Osmond.
PILGER — Services for Norman Pabaira, 67, Stanton, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
STUART — Services for Theresa Krysl, 89, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Private services for LaVera L. Roemhildt, 88, Norfolk, will be Saturday, May 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
COLERIDGE — Services for Virgil M. Bayne, 95, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge. Military rites will be conducted by Coleridge American Legion Post 114.
NORFOLK — Services for Gregory P. Goodman, 72, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Larry W. Hansen, 73, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.