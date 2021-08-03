WEST POINT — Services for Marilynn Heller, 92, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Heller died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at her home.
1929-2021
Marilynn Ann Heller was born on May 10, 1929, near Wisner to Elmer and Erma (Behlers) Lueshen. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. Marilynn graduated from Wisner High School in 1946 and attended Midland College in Fremont.
On Jan. 16, 1949, she was united in marriage to Delmar Heller at Christ Lutheran Church. The couple farmed and raised their family near Wisner before moving to West Point in 1998. For a short time Marilynn and her daughter operated The Sewing Room in Wisner.
Marilynn was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking, garment sewing for herself, quilting and crocheting. Her expertise won her a Serger Sewing Machine at the Nebraska State Fair.
Survivors include a son, Lynn and Helen Heller of Omaha and family Lisa Heller, Kelly and Ryandean Birge (children Levi, Jael and Selah); daughter Pamela and Eugene Schlickbernd of West Point and family JoAnn and Dan Kindschuh (children Brooklyn and Brenna) and Sharon and Brad Kutschkau (children Ava and Asher); a son, Kenneth Heller of Omaha and his daughter, Ashley and Tyler Grossenbacher (children Tysen and Teagan); and sister Susanne Petersen of West Point.
Marilynn was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Erma Lueshen; brother Deldon and Rayoma Lueshen; and a brother-in-law, Howard Petersen.
A luncheon will take place in the church basement prior to burial.