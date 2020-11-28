YANKTON — Private family memorial services for Marilyn Wright, 67, of Norfolk, formerly of Yankton, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel in Yankton with the Rev. Patricia Whitehorse Carda officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery, Greenwood, S.D. Livestreaming of Marilyn’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
She died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Marilyn Gail Thornton was born Aug. 8, 1953, to Lena (Cook) and Walter Thornton in Yankton. She was born the 10th child in a family that would grow to 13 children. Growing up, her early years were spent in Yankton and Wagner. She attended St. Paul’s Indian Mission from second grade and was a student there until her graduation in 1971. She attended Mount Marty College and obtained a bachelor’s degree in social work. She spent her professional career as a social worker for the State of Nebraska in various positions as well as working for the four Native American tribes in Nebraska. Due to her health, she retired early, which allowed her to spend time with her large family.
On June 24, 1978, she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Wright and the two settled down for a life together in Norfolk. Over the years, they were blessed with 13 children, and they had the honor of raising four of their grandchildren: Tara, Ted Jr., Theron and Tylena.
During her lifetime, Marilyn was a fierce advocate for child welfare and women’s rights. Over her years in social work, Marilyn developed an expert opinion on Indian child welfare and worked to maintain cultural ties for children receiving services and to ensure courts were following the federal law. She also spent a good deal of time empowering women to achieve their full potential and encouraged them to make their voices heard. Before her passing, Marilyn had started to become involved in the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women movement, a movement recently started to create awareness and draw into action a plan to address the disappearance and murders of Native women and girls in North America.
She is survived by her husband, Tom of Norfolk; sister Rose Blakey of Yankton; sons Ted Thornton Sr. of Yankton, Thomas Wright II of Norfolk, Waku Wright of Rapid City and Mato Wright of Norfolk; daughters, Cheryl (Bill) James of Norfolk, LaDonna Wright of Norfolk, Jolena (Robyn) Wright of Norfolk, Marissa Wright of Omaha, Rebecca Wright of Norfolk, Taenda (Mikael) Wright of Norfolk, Kamimina Wright of West Point and Tate Wright of Norfolk; along with 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; infant son William; her brothers, Walter, Marvin, William, John, Joseph and Robert; sisters Charlene Stuhlmacher, Delores Boerema, Eleanor “Patsy” Snoozy, Margaret Thornton and Carol Thornton; and her hunka sister, Joan Albin.
