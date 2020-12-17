YANKTON — Private memorial services for Marilyn Wright, 67, Norfolk, formerly of Yankton, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton. The Rev. Patricia Whitehorse Carda will officiate. Burial of her cremated remains will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood, S.D., at a later date.
Masks and social distancing are required.
She died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
1953-2020
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Marilyn’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Marilyn Gail Thornton was born Aug. 8, 1953, to Lena (Cook) and Walter Thornton in Yankton. She was born the 10th child in a family that would grow to 13 children. Growing up, her early years were spent in Yankton and Wagner. She attended St. Paul’s Indian Mission from second grade and was a student there until her graduation in 1971.
She attended Mount Marty College and obtained a bachelor’s degree in social work. She spent her professional career as a social worker, working for the State of Nebraska in various positions, as well as working for the four Native American tribes in Nebraska. Due to her health, she retired early, which allowed her to spend time with her large family.
On June 24, 1978, she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Wright, and the two settled down for a life together in Norfolk. Over the years, they were blessed with 13 children, and they had the honor of raising four of their grandchildren: Tara, Ted Jr., Theron and Tylena.
During her lifetime, Marilyn was a fierce advocate for child welfare and women’s rights. Over her years in social work, Marilyn developed an expert opinion on Indian Child Welfare and worked to maintain cultural ties for children receiving services and to ensure courts were following the federal law.
She also spent a good deal of time empowering women to achieve their full potential and encouraged them to make their voices heard. Before her passing, Marilyn had started to become involved in the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women movement, a movement recently started to create awareness and draw into action a plan to address the disappearance and murders of njative women and girls in North America.
She is survived by her spouse, Tom of Norfolk; a sister, Rose Blakey of Yankton; her sons, Ted Thornton Sr. of Yankton, Thomas Wright II of Norfolk, Waku Wright of Rapid City, S.D., and Mato Wright of Norfolk; daughters Cheryl (Bill) James of Norfolk, LaDonna Wright of Norfolk, Jolena (Robyn) Wright of Norfolk, Marissa Wright of Omaha, Rebecca Wright of Norfolk, Taenda (Mikael) Wright of Norfolk, Kamimina Wright of West Point and Tate Wright of Norfolk; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, William; her brothers, Walter, Marvin, William, John, Joseph and Robert; her sisters, Charlene Stuhlmacher, Delores Boerema, Eleanor “Patsy” Snoozy, Margaret Thornton and Carol Thornton; and her hunka sister, Joan Albin.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.