Marilyn Vogel

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn A. Vogel, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. rosary.

She died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.

PIERCE — Services for Donald L. “Don” Roberts, 60, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.

NIOBRARA — Services for Frances Williams, 75, Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat White Horse Carda and Walter Cutts will officiate with burial in Holy Faith Cemetery in rural Lindy.

HOWELLS — Services for Lucille Pickhinke, 86, Howells, will be at 10:30 am. Monday, Oct. 19, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

WISNER — Services for Colette K. Liermann, 66, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Henry A. Meyer, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died in Norfolk on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Scott L. Mastny, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

STUART — Services for Kenneth J. Mlinar, 87, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by the Stuart American Legion Post.

Memorial services for Robert A. Heckman, 83, formerly of Boone County, will be at a later date and burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

