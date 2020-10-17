Marilyn Vogel

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn A. Vogel, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin and John Mines will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. rosary. Masks are recommended.
She died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.
1930-2020
Born June 24, 1930, in Stanton County, Marilyn was the daughter of Rudolph and Mary (Konsel) Molacek. Marilyn grew up in rural Stanton County and graduated from Howells High School in 1947.
On Dec. 27, 1951, Marilyn married the love of her life Gilbert Vogel in Howells. They retired from farming and moved to Norfolk in 1993.
Marilyn enjoyed cooking, gardening and traveling. Most of all, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
She was a member of Sacred Heart and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include a son, Dan (Toni) Vogel of Norfolk; a daughter, Mary (John) Kreikemeier of Scribner; her grandchildren, Christy (Tracy) Stout of Hooper, Daniel (Stephanie) Kreikemeier of Howells and Kent Vogel of Colorado; her great-grandchildren, Alex, Cailey and Keira; a brother, Joe (Mary) Molacek of Norfolk; and a sister-in-law, Ardith Molacek of Stanton County.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Gilbert in 2019; her parents, Rudolph and Mary; and two brothers, Rudy and Donald.
Music will be provided by organist Mary Bruckner and the Bound for Glory choir. Casketbearers will be Kent Vogel, Tracy Stout, Joe Molacek, Dan Kreikemeier, Donnie Molacek and Darrel Hegeman.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.