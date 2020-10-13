Marilyn Vogel

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn A. Vogel, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Connie Barnes, 60, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Private services for Charles Mulhair, 82, Niobrara, will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post 224 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Norma Ehlers, 89, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Merritt C. Warren, 97, Creighton, will be Saturday, Oct. 17, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Revs. Bev Hieb and Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…
WISNER — Services for Colette K. Liermann, 66, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Don Gartner, 92, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by Chambers American Legion Post 320.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marilyn M. Brockman, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Gustavo C. Lopez Cano, 69, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.