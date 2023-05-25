BLOOMFIELD — Services for Marilyn True, 87, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Marilyn True died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Darlene Barritt, 84, Norfolk, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Stanton Health Center.
NORFOLK — Audrey A. (Ehrenberg) Weigel, 91, Norfolk, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Services will be at a later date.
WAUSA — Services for Robert “Bob” Block, 71, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Osmond Cemetery in Osmond.
TILDEN — Services for Phyllis Pittack, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
WINSIDE — Services for Johanna F. “Joan” Berg, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
NORFOLK — Services for Margaret H. Hale, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Margaret Hale died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
