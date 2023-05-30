BLOOMFIELD — Marilyn True, 87, Bloomfield, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her residence.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2023
Marilyn Lea (Krohn) True, daughter of Herbert and Ella (Bruegman) Krohn, was born Feb. 11, 1936, at the family farm near Bloomfield. She attended Bloomfield area schools.
On Aug. 22, 1958, Marilyn was united in marriage to Charles Neil True at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. They were blessed with four children: Stephen, Sharilyn, Karen and Robert.
Marilyn was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. She worked at Kansas/Nebraska Gas Co., was the school cook at First Trinity Lutheran School, worked at Alderman’s Variety and served as the Bloomfield City Clerk.
She was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church, ladies aid, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and the ladies bowling league. Marilyn was a longtime bowling league scorekeeper and a member of her church and community choirs.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Stephen (Barbara) True of Bloomfield, Sharilyn (Dan) Rayburn of Juniata, Karen (Kevin) Kisker of Ankeny, Iowa, and Robert (Ashli) True of Lincoln; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister Doris Mackeprang of Bloomfield.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Neil True; her parents, Herb and Ella Krohn; sisters Cleo Nielsen and Eileen Sprouls; brothers-in-law Ralph Nielsen, Gerald Sprouls and Dean Mackeprang; and nephew Wayne Mackeprang.