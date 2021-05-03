Marilyn Schroeter

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Marilyn L. Schroeter, 86, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate with burial in Trinity West Cemetery in Newman Grove.
Marilyn Lucille Schroeter, daughter of Stanley and Mary (Karella) Voborny, was born on Sept. 17, 1934, at Omaha. She was baptized in 1934 at the Schoolcraft Church in rural Newman Grove and also was confirmed there in 1947. Marilyn attended grade school in the Schoolcraft area and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1951.
On Oct. 15, 1951, Marilyn was united in marriage to Raymond Gerhart Schroeter at Yankton. The couple made their home 4 miles west of Newman Grove on “The Ponderosa” until moving into town and residing at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home for the last few years.
Marilyn was a busy housewife and mother to her family. In addition, she taught school for a year and was a medication aide at Mid-Nebraska.
Marilyn was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove from 1951 until her death. She was very involved with the church as a member of the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ladies aid), teaching Sunday school and being active on the serving team at church.
Marilyn always spoke her mind and let you know how she wanted things to be done. She loved gardening, flowers and raised puppies and chickens. She had a special love for her dogs, Patrick and Princess.
Birthdays were very important to Marilyn; she always sent a card and stick of Big Red gum. Christmas was a big deal, too; it always included a visit from Santa, a gift for each grandchild and a brown sack with some peanuts, a piece of fruit and some candy.
Marilyn’s family was very important to her; her grandchildren recall her as being “sassy,” having an outdoor “mud pie” kitchen and always having a drawer full of Snickers candy bars and ice cream in the freezer.
Marilyn was also a good cook and was noted for her delicious homemade fried chicken and apple pie.
Those left to cherish her memory include her five children: Rita (David) Kaul of Kearney, Arlene Gettert of Newman Grove, Dan (Peg) Schroeter of Albion, David (Donna) Schroeter of Newman Grove and Greg (Kimberly) Schroeter of Humphrey; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; siblings Eleanor Julsen of Bellevue and Dewayne Voborny of Neligh; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Raymond; two infant daughters, Kristie Lynn Schroeter and Nancy Renee Schroeter; a son-in-law, Duane Gettert; brothers Ervin Voborny and Bernard Voborny; and sisters Sister Marie Voborny and Jeanette Lees.
