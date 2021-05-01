Marilyn Schroeter

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Marilyn L. Schroeter, 86, of Newman Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove, with the Rev. Jacquelyn Samway officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity West Cemetery, Newman Grove.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Masks will be required at the visitation and the funeral service. Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or to the Newman Grove rescue department.
She died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.