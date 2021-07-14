You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marilyn Schlote

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn Schlote, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Stanley Shelton

Stanley Shelton

BAZILE MILLS — Services for Stanley Shelton, 74, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151,…

Joseph Polley

Joseph Polley

Memorial services for Joseph C. Polley, 82, Sun City West, Ariz., are planned for a later date in Sioux City.

Bernadette Brockman

Bernadette Brockman

LAWRENCE — Services for Bernadette A. Brockman, 68, Lawrence, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lawrence. The Rev. Corey Harrison will officiate. Burial will be in parish cemetery.

Connie Granquist

Connie Granquist

WAYNE — Services for Connie L. Kramer Granquist, 61, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Duane Hansen

Duane Hansen

NORFOLK — Services for Duane Hansen, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Lanny Fauss

Lanny Fauss

PAPILLION — A celebration of life for Lanny N. Fauss, 76, Gretna, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Belvedere Hall, 201 E. First St., in Papillion. He died April 19, 2020, at his home.

Jessica Kee

Jessica Kee

BUTTE — Services for Jessica Kee, 52, Butte, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the Butte High School gym. The Rev. Tim Hazen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Loren Unkel

Loren Unkel

COLUMBUS — Services for Loren “Jay” Unkel, 69, Columbus, Nebraska, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Columbus First Baptist Church, 3210 30th St., in Columbus.

Stanley Shelton

Stanley Shelton

CREIGHTON — Services for Stanley Shelton, 74, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his residence.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara