WAUSA — Graveside services for Marilyn Schlote, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wausa. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate.
She died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1941-2021
Marilyn A. Schlote, daughter of Rudolph and Myrtle (Nelson) Schlote, was born April 2, 1941, in rural Creighton. She was baptized and confirmed at Golgotha Lutheran Church at rural Wausa. Marilyn attended grade school at a country school near Creighton and graduated from Creighton High School.
Marilyn lived in Norfolk after graduation and was a nanny for Duane and Lavonne Behmer’s children. She cleaned houses for others in her spare time.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Marilyn is survived by her siblings, Leland Schlote of Creighton and Donna Tyler of Creighton; a sister-in-law, Barbara Schlote of Bloomfield; many nieces and nephews; and the Behmer family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Dean Schlote; a sister, Norma Kumm; a sister-in-law, Jeannette Schlote; and brothers-in-law Larry Tyler and Kenneth Kumm.