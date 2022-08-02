 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values peaking in the 102 to 110 range.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Marilyn Schinstock

Marilyn Schinstock

WEST POINT — Services for Marilyn R. Schinstock, 93, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Visitation with the family present will be from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday with a 1:30 p.m. Christian Mothers rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil, all at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point.

Marilyn Schinstock died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her home.

1929-2022

Marilyn Ruth Schinstock was born on Jan. 15, 1929, to Fred and Dorothea (Breitbarth) Albertsen on the family farm near Bancroft. She worked in people’s homes to pay for her room and board while she attended high school.

After graduating from Bancroft High School, Marilyn worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Steffel before becoming a secretary at Cold Storage in West Point.

On Oct. 19, 1948, she married Francis Schinstock at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The couple owned and operated Schinstock Snow White Laundromat from 1967 to 1978, where Marilyn had a knack for getting all those Guardian Angels school uniforms and sports jerseys looking brand new every week. She continued to keep busy with various cleaning jobs and working for Stalp Funeral Home and eventually Stokely Funeral Home.

Marilyn was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Christian Mothers. She was known to bake a pie or cook a meal for anyone that needed a kind gesture. She was a staple at the West Point ballot boxes for decades, where she could call almost everyone by name.

Francis and Marilyn loved to play cards and host gatherings in their home.

Marilyn’s family was her whole life, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Survivors include her children, James (Maria) of West Point, Jeanne of Omaha, Clark of Norfolk, Ronald (Kelli) of Omaha and Keith of Omaha; and grandchildren Anita Schinstock, Sabrina (Taylor) Larson, Kyle Schinstock and Mitchell Schinstock.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Francis; a sister, Margaret Motl; and brothers Lester and Lawrence Roy and Harold Albertsen.

Memorials may be made to the family for future designation. A lunch at the Nielsen Center will follow the burial.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

