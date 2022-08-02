WEST POINT — Services for Marilyn R. Schinstock, 93, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Visitation with the family present will be from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday with a 1:30 p.m. Christian Mothers rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil, all at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point.
Marilyn Schinstock died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her home.
1929-2022
Marilyn Ruth Schinstock was born on Jan. 15, 1929, to Fred and Dorothea (Breitbarth) Albertsen on the family farm near Bancroft. She worked in people’s homes to pay for her room and board while she attended high school.
After graduating from Bancroft High School, Marilyn worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Steffel before becoming a secretary at Cold Storage in West Point.
On Oct. 19, 1948, she married Francis Schinstock at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The couple owned and operated Schinstock Snow White Laundromat from 1967 to 1978, where Marilyn had a knack for getting all those Guardian Angels school uniforms and sports jerseys looking brand new every week. She continued to keep busy with various cleaning jobs and working for Stalp Funeral Home and eventually Stokely Funeral Home.
Marilyn was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Christian Mothers. She was known to bake a pie or cook a meal for anyone that needed a kind gesture. She was a staple at the West Point ballot boxes for decades, where she could call almost everyone by name.
Francis and Marilyn loved to play cards and host gatherings in their home.
Marilyn’s family was her whole life, and she cherished every moment spent with them.
Survivors include her children, James (Maria) of West Point, Jeanne of Omaha, Clark of Norfolk, Ronald (Kelli) of Omaha and Keith of Omaha; and grandchildren Anita Schinstock, Sabrina (Taylor) Larson, Kyle Schinstock and Mitchell Schinstock.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Francis; a sister, Margaret Motl; and brothers Lester and Lawrence Roy and Harold Albertsen.
Memorials may be made to the family for future designation. A lunch at the Nielsen Center will follow the burial.