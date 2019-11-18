Marilyn Reeg

PILGER — Services for Mrs. Ted (Marilyn) Reeg, 75, of rural Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church in Pilger.

She died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is in charge of the arrangements.

1943-2019

Marilyn Jean Reeg was born on Nov. 26, 1943, to Clarence and Alma (Stuthman) Stradley in Norfolk. She was baptized on Dec. 12, 1943, and later confirmed on March 30, 1958, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Marilyn attended rural school in Stanton and Wayne counties and graduated from Pilger High School in 1962. Following graduation, she was employed at the Woolworth Department Store in Norfolk.

On Dec. 1, 1963, she was united in marriage to Theodore Reeg Jr. at St. John’s Lutheran Church. The couple lived on a farm northeast of Pilger, where Marilyn raised chickens, ducks, geese and sold eggs. After her children were raised, she cleaned for several families around Pilger.

Marilyn was a life member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, belonging to its ladies aid, serving on the Sunday School board and teaching Sunday School and confirmation classes. Marilyn and Ted enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.

Survivors include her spouse, Ted Reeg of Wayne; her son, Terry Reeg of Omaha (son Zach Reeg and fiancée Brittany Cech); her son, Brian and Rachelle Reeg of Winside (children Sophia and Grant); her daughter, Brenda and Richard Hoppe of Osmond (children McKayla, Wyatt and Sydney); and a brother-in-law, Pete and Julie Reeg of Pilger.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law; a brother, Dennis; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Tags

