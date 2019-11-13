Marilyn Rastede

HARTINGTON — Services for Marilyn R. Rastede, 69, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

She died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

