Marilyn Rastede

HARTINGTON — Services for Marilyn R. Rastede, 69, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue an hour prior to services Friday at the church.
She died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.