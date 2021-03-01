Marilyn Raabe

WISNER — Services for Marilyn L. Raabe, 66, Wisner, were set for 2 p.m. Monday, March 1, at Zion-St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Beemer.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is in charge of the arrangements.
She died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1954-2021
Marilyn Louise Raabe was born on March 20, 1954, to Leo and Ruth (Liibbe) Raabe in West Point. She attended and graduated on May 24, 1968, from grade school at Zion St. John’s Lutheran School and later graduated from Wisner Pilger High School on May 25, 1972.
Shortly after graduation, she started working at the Wisner News Chronicle. She worked there for 49 years before retiring on Jan. 31, 2021.
Marilyn loved going to the nieces’ and nephews’ activities and playing board games with them.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.
Marilyn is survived by a sister, Linda (Lyle) Kruse of Omaha and their son, Matt (Lindsay) Kruse of Gretna (their children, Gavin, Garrett, Grant, Gretchen and Greer Kruse); a sister, Alice (Roger) Brand of Wisner and their daughter, Heather (Brian) Gosch (their children, Anthony Gosch of Sioux Falls, S.D., Leah (Troy) Nelson of Huron, S.D., Erika, Jocelyn, Easton and Brice Gosch of Rapid City, S.D.), their daughter, Jenny (Nic) McCarthy of York (their children, Marshall and Maggie), their daughter, Lindsay (Brian) Burrell of Ponca (their children, Claire and Audrey); a brother, Paul (Bev) Raabe of Wisner and their son, Terrell (Megan) Raabe of Wahoo (their children, Ryan, Erin and Ethan Raabe), their daughter, Paula (Pete) Tsangarakis of Parker, Colo., (their children, Tori, Tylar and Teja Tsangarakis) and their son, Keary (Julie) Raabe of Wisner (their son, Luke Raabe).