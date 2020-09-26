Marilyn Neubert

Services for Marilyn J. (Jacomet) Neubert, 85, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, Minn. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Williams Dingmann Funeral Home of Sauk Rapids is in charge of arrangements.
1935-2020
Marilyn June Jacomet Neubert, age 85, loving spouse, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at Legato Living in Omaha on Sept. 4, 2020.
Marilyn was born on June 9, 1935, in Ardmore, Ind., to Arthur and Hazel (Grose) Jacomet. She graduated from South Bend High School in May 1953. After high school, Marilyn was employed as a comptometer operator at Bendix in South Bend, Ind.
She married Vernon Leon Neubert on April 13, 1957. They were married for 46 years until his passing on Aug. 20, 2003.
She raised her five children in Norfolk, where the family faithfully attended Mount Olive Lutheran Church and were active in all things Norfolk. She especially enjoyed her bowling leagues, where she made many dear friends. In 1981, after moving to Bellevue, she attended Pilgrim Lutheran Church.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed her weekly bowling leagues and traveling to bowling tournaments. Marilyn loved her travels to Europe, Japan, Hawaii and Alaska. She was also fond of playing board games with her five children, six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She loved to sing hymns and songs from the ‘30s, ‘40s and the ‘50s. “You are my Sunshine” and “Just a Closer Walk with Thee” were two of her many favorites.
Marilyn is survived by her children: Daniel (Peggy) Neubert, Rory (Eileen) Neubert, Teri Neubert, Doris (Dave) Dermann and Sharon (Dan) Irvin; her grandchildren, Kimberly (William) Brandt, Andy (Andrea) Neubert, Angela (Philip) Rowland, Jacob (Karla) Kruse, Katherine Kruse, and Scott Irvin, as well as 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Hazel; a brother, Art Jacomet; and her spouse, Vern.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made for Parkinson’s research at www.parkinson.org or to The Bowling Foundation at www.bpaa.com.