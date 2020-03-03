Marilyn Means

TILDEN — Memorial services for Marilyn Means, 73, Breda, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial at a later date.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

She died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Carroll, Iowa.

1946-2020

Leonard and Hilda Hatterman welcomed their baby girl, Marilyn, on Dec. 13, 1946. She shared a birthday with her oldest brother, Gary, who turned eight that day. Marilyn Kay was baptized into faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden.

While growing up, Marilyn enjoyed working with her three brothers on her family’s homestead farm, just north of Tilden. She met the love of her life, Bob Means, when she was in the seventh grade. They were both confirmed in their Lutheran faith in the same class in May 1960. Five years later, they graduated from Tilden High School.

On April 16, 1967, they were joined in holy matrimony at the same alter at which they confirmed their faith years prior.

Marilyn and Bob made their first home together in Norfolk. Their oldest child, Camron, arrived on Aug. 28, 1968. On Dec. 13, 1970, on her 24th birthday, Marilyn and Camron said goodbye to Bob when he left for Vietnam.

Marilyn did an outstanding job raising their son while Bob was serving our country. On Dec. 14, 1974, the day after Marilyn’s 28th birthday, Bob and Marilyn were blessed with their daughter, Leshara. In 1989, they moved to Denison, Iowa, and recently had moved to Breda to be closer to her dialysis center in Carroll.

Marilyn and Bob worked together, side-by-side, for over 30 years. She did all of his bookkeeping, initially with their construction business and, in the later years, with their glass service center.

Marilyn enjoyed playing the piano and singing, as well as playing board games and dominoes. She was a woman of faith, always following God’s word and serving Him through her favorite Bible verse, 1 Corinthians 16:14 — “Let all that you do be done in love.” A plaque with these words hung above her kitchen sink as a daily reminder.

Marilyn loved her children and adored her two grandchildren, Brittney and Brandon. She fought a brave and courageous battle with diabetes and was on dialysis for the last seven years.

Marilyn is survived by her spouse, Bob of Breda; a son, Camron of Norfolk; a daughter, Leshara Shields of Elkhorn; grandchildren Brittney (Jared) Lechner and Brandon Means (Amanda Goeden) all of Norfolk; as well as brothers Gary (Jean) Hatterman of Kansas City, Mo., Bill (Gloria) Hatterman of Tilden and Richard (Diane) of Spokane, Wash.

Additionally, she was survived by Bob’s brothers and sisters, who were like her own siblings: Shirley Frowick of Norfolk, Sharon Burmester of Norfolk, Carolyn (Mel) Hunke of Lenexa Kan., Clyde Means of Norfolk, Bev (Dick) Schmidt of Norfolk and Roger (Lindy) Means of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews. She also held a special place in her heart for her friends and medical staff of St. Anthony’s Dialysis Center in Carroll.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Hilda; her loving daughter-in-law, Lori; and numerous St. Anthony’s dialysis patients who were her close friends.

We celebrate Marilyn’s life at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden, where she was baptized, confirmed and married.

