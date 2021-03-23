Marilyn McGinty

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Marilyn A. McGinty, 88, Norfolk, will be Saturday, March 27, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate.
She died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at The Homestead of Norfolk.
1932-2021
Marilyn Ann was born June 21, 1932, in Norfolk, to Peter and Elizabeth “Lizzie” (Meyer) Rahder.
She married William L. McGinty in September 1953 in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with two children, Lori and Mike.
Marilyn will be fondly remembered as a loving spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her spouse of 67 years, William; a daughter, Lori (Dan) Hoff; a son, Mike McGinty; grandchildren Courtney (Bruce) Wortman, D.J. (Stephanie) Hoff and Melissa (Matt) Hansen; great-grandchildren Lauryn, Evan, Owen, Wyatt, Elle, Michaela DeGagne, Bailey and Riley Kraemer; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Ron, Wallace, Darrell and Dallas Rahder; sisters Arla Slobodny, Lavonne Degaillez and Donna Hunter; and infant sister Joan.
