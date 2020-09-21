Marilyn Leffers

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn L. Leffers, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard P. Peterson, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. A celebration of life will follow at the church.
ALLEN — Services for Gaylen B. Jackson, 92, Allen, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Allen United Methodist Church in Allen.
NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn K. Steckelberg, 79, Ogallala, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Keith Wortman, 74, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
BASSETT — Graveside services for Carolyn J. Dillon, 79, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, in the Thurman Cemetery near Bassett.
NORFOLK — Services for Beverly A. “Bev” Geary, 66, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Service for Randall L. “Randy” Armstrong, 68, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Larry Carr officiating. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., one hou…
WAUSA — Services for LaVon Johnson, 82, Wausa, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Social distancing guideline…