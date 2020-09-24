Marilyn Leffers

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn L. “Mary” Leffers, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Creston.
Visitation will start an hour prior to services on Friday.
She died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
———
Born June 2, 1930, at Creston, Marilyn L. “Mary” Leffers, her twin sister, Patricia, and brother, Ted, were the children of Ted and Lillian Engelbart of Albion. She graduated from Creston High School in 1947.
She and twin sister, Pat, in a double ceremony married brothers Elwin “Leff” and Pete Leffers on Aug. 23, 1947, in Vermillion, S.D. Mary and Leff moved to Norfolk in 1951, where Mary will be remembered as an immaculate homemaker and wonderful spouse and mother to children, Dennis and Sandra.
After Leff’s retirement from the gas company in 1978, they became part owners with son, Dennis, in the Fireside Lounge in Norfolk. Mary never obtained a driver’s license and accordingly could be seen walking to all her favorite destinations in Norfolk.
She will be remembered as the kindest grandmother and great-grandmother in Nebraska. She was also very proud of her waitressing abilities at the Fireside and will be missed by all those who knew her and of her abilities.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include a son, Dennis (Deanna) Leffers of Littleton, Colo.; a daughter, Sandra (Bruce) Gillette of Irvine, Calif.; a twin sister, Patricia Leffers of Lincoln; five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Elwin “Leff” in 1994, and brother Ted W. Engelbart of O’Neill.
Recorded music will be “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” Casketbearers will be Jon Gillette, Mike Leffers, Brad Leffers, Bryan Doolittle, Jim Doolittle and Joe Mausbach. Honorary casketbearers will be her great-grandchildren, Hope and Hunter Leffers.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.