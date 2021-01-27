NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn Kathol, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be at noon on Friday, Jan. 29, at Liberty Township Cemetery in Calumet, Iowa.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
She died Thursday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air.
1948-2021
Marilyn Kathol (Fiddelke) was born Feb. 9, 1948, in Calumet, Iowa, to Marvin and MaryAnn (Mehrens) Fiddelke. She graduated from Sutherland High School in 1966 and continued her education at Northwest Iowa Vocational School in Sheldon, Iowa.
Upon graduation, she was hired by the college to work in their admissions office.
In 1972, she married David Kathol, with whom she had three children: Angela, Jill and Paul. Marilyn and David later divorced.
Marilyn had a successful career in sales and management for over 25 years with Home Interiors and Gifts. She later became the director for religious formation for Sacred Heart Parish in Norfolk, from which she retired in 2018.
Marilyn devoted her time and talents to serving on many church committees and organizations. She enjoyed decorating, crafting, gardening and spoiling her grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Jill Holm and spouse Tyson and their children, Hadley and Hayden of Indio, Calif., and Paul Kathol of Denver, Colo.; a sister, Pat Fuhrman and Bruce Fiddelke of Sutherland, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Kathol; her parents, Marvin and MaryAnn Fiddelke; and a twin sister, Marlene Novak.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
