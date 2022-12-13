LAUREL — Services for Marilyn A. Jensen, 82, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
Vistation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church and will continue on Thursday morning an hour prior to services.
Marilyn Jensen died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
1940-2022
The funeral service will be livestreamed. Please go to https://www.laurelulc.org/live-stream.
Marilyn Ann was born on Aug. 6, 1940, in Laurel to Eli and Lela (Dowling) Jones. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1959.
Marilyn married Donald Gene Jensen on March 10, 1961, in Hartington. She and Don lived on the farm north of Laurel. They moved into Laurel in 1987.
Marilyn worked for the Wagon Wheel Steakhouse in Laurel prior to working at the Hillcrest Nursing Home in Laurel and also at the Wayne hospital.
Marilyn was a member of the United Lutheran Church and was active in volunteering for a lot of church functions over the years. She kept busy making baby quilts, which she would give away. She also babysat for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by her four children, Larry Jensen of Laurel, Nancy Jensen of Laurel, Roger (Judy) Jensen of Laurel and Lori (Greg) Bargmann of Bancroft; five grandchildren, Tony, Marc, Lane, Kylie and Jonathon; two step grandchildren, Dustin and Krista; eight great-grandchildren, Marilyn Rose, Raegan, Creston, Lee, Cora, Addy, Xavier and Lola; three brothers, Leonard (Jeanie) Jones of Wayne, Terry Jones of Colorado and Tom Jones of Colorado; a sister, Alice (Pete) Roberts of Sioux City, Iowa; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law Sharon Jones of Laurel, Doris Jones of Fremont, Margaret Jones of Tekamah, Mary Jo Andersen of Wayne and Mary Lee Jensen of Dixon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Donald Gene on July 24, 1999; a sister, Karen Jones; an infant brother, Duane; brothers Rich, Harold, Dean and Sam Jones; a brother-in-law, Norman Jensen; and a sister-in-law, Helen Wiemers.
Pallbearers will be Tony Jensen, Marcus Jensen, Lane Bowers, John Bowers, Dustin Wickstrom, Dustin Swisher, Dallas Broders and Jason Jones.