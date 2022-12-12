LAUREL — Services for Marilyn Jensen, 82, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marilyn Jensen died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence.
LAUREL — Services for L. J. “Lavaughn” Mallatt, 95, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. L.J. Mallatt died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.
HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Osmond City Cemetery.
WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.
OMAHA — Services for Larry D. Seyl, 83, were Friday, Dec. 9, at First United Methodist Church in Omaha. Burial was in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Lavaughn “L. J.” Mallatt, 95, of Laurel will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel with the Revs. David Liewer and Jerry Connealy officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel VFW Post 4504 and L…
PIERCE — Services for Mary L. Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Mary Fuerhoff died at her residence in Pierce on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
O’NEILL — Services for Lyle “Pete” Schleusener, 90, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard with military honors by the Orchard American Legion Post 136.
FREMONT — Memorial services for Joel L. “Kvida” Kotrous, 65, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.