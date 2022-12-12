 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marilyn Jensen

LAUREL — Services for Marilyn Jensen, 82, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marilyn Jensen died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence.

Tags

In other news

L. J. Mallatt

L. J. Mallatt

LAUREL — Services for L. J. “Lavaughn” Mallatt, 95, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. L.J. Mallatt died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

William Borer

William Borer

NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.

Sandra Schumacher

Sandra Schumacher

HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Osmond City Cemetery.

Caleb Jeppesen

Caleb Jeppesen

WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.

Larry Seyl

Larry Seyl

OMAHA — Services for Larry D. Seyl, 83, were Friday, Dec. 9, at First United Methodist Church in Omaha. Burial was in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Lavaughn Mallatt

Lavaughn Mallatt

LAUREL — Services for Lavaughn “L. J.” Mallatt, 95, of Laurel will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel with the Revs. David Liewer and Jerry Connealy officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel VFW Post 4504 and L…

Mary Fuerhoff

Mary Fuerhoff

PIERCE — Services for Mary L. Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Mary Fuerhoff died at her residence in Pierce on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Lyle Schleusener

Lyle Schleusener

O’NEILL — Services for Lyle “Pete” Schleusener, 90, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard with military honors by the Orchard American Legion Post 136.

Joel Kotrous

Joel Kotrous

FREMONT  — Memorial services for Joel L. “Kvida” Kotrous, 65, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara