LAUREL — Services for Marilyn “Mickey” Hopkins, 84, of Laurel will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Doug Collins will officiate. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Laurel.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn Hopkins died Monday, June 12, 2023, at her residence.
1939-2023
Marilyn R. “Mickey” (Bliss) Hopkins, daughter of Dellis J. Bliss and Cassie L. (Duncan) Bliss, was born Jan. 25, 1939, at Oakdale. She attended Oakdale Public Schools. On Nov. 20, 1960, Mickey was united in marriage to Robert E. “Bob” Hopkins at Oakdale. They were blessed with two children, Shannon and Jeri Kay.
Mickey lived in Oakdale, Neligh and Laurel throughout her lifetime. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Laurel and the Women of Faith.
Mickey is survived by her children, Shannon R. (Lois Tomasiewicz) Hopkins and Jeri Kay (Richard Fiebelkorn) Hopkins; four grandchildren, Lindsay (Phillip) Doerr, Brooke (Brady) Surface, Brett (Brittany Sage) Hopkins and Blissanne Fiebelkorn; six great-grandchildren; and brother James D. Bliss.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Bob; brother Larry L. Bliss; sister Lila M. McKirdy; and a sister in infancy, Linda Bliss.