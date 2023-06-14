 Skip to main content
Marilyn Hopkins

LAUREL — Services for Marilyn “Mickey” Hopkins, 84, of Laurel will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Doug Collins will officiate. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Laurel.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn Hopkins died Monday, June 12, 2023, at her residence.

1939-2023

Marilyn R. “Mickey” (Bliss) Hopkins, daughter of Dellis J. Bliss and Cassie L. (Duncan) Bliss, was born Jan. 25, 1939, at Oakdale. She attended Oakdale Public Schools. On Nov. 20, 1960, Mickey was united in marriage to Robert E. “Bob” Hopkins at Oakdale. They were blessed with two children, Shannon and Jeri Kay.

Mickey lived in Oakdale, Neligh and Laurel throughout her lifetime. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Laurel and the Women of Faith.

Mickey is survived by her children, Shannon R. (Lois Tomasiewicz) Hopkins and Jeri Kay (Richard Fiebelkorn) Hopkins; four grandchildren, Lindsay (Phillip) Doerr, Brooke (Brady) Surface, Brett (Brittany Sage) Hopkins and Blissanne Fiebelkorn; six great-grandchildren; and brother James D. Bliss.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Bob; brother Larry L. Bliss; sister Lila M. McKirdy; and a sister in infancy, Linda Bliss.

In other news

Delilah Muehlmeier

NORFOLK — Service for Delilah M. “Dee” Muehlmeier, 75, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel.

Kayli Coffman

NIOBRARA — Services for Kayli Coffman, 31, of Yankton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

Jude Milliken

WAYNE — Services for Jude K. Milliken, 82, of Wayne will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Ruth Bichlmeier

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ruth A. Bichlmeier, 97, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk.

Janet Bruggeman

HOSKINS — Memorial services for Janet “Jan” Bruggeman, 77, of Hoskins are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Deloris Rutten

ALBION — Services for Deloris D. Rutten, 88, of Albion will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Albion.

Caroline Baumann

NORFOLK — Services for Caroline M. Baumann, 90, of Omaha, formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Ruth Bichlmeier

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ruth A. Bichlmeier, 97, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate.

Lori Ruskamp

WISNER — Memorial services for Lori J. (Mrs. Bernie) Ruskamp, 57, of Pilger will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Private family burial will be at a later date.

