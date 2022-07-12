GRETNA — Services for Marilyn J. Hoffman, 77, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna. Burial will be in the Omaha National Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. vigil at the church.
Marilyn Hoffman died Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Roeder Mortuary’s, 108th Street Chapel, Omaha, is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2022
Born Oct. 10, 1944, Marilyn J. Hoffman is survived by her spouse, Dennis; children Lisa Jones, Brian (Nicole) Hoffman and Andrew Hoffman; seven grandchildren; siblings Diane Janssen, Jan (Steve) Peck, Mike (Cindy) Pittack and Shelly Workman; and family and friends.
Memorials can be made to the family to be determined later.