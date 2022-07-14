Marilyn Hoffman

GRETNA — Services for Marilyn J. Hoffman, formerly of Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus St., in Gretna. Burial will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service at the church. Roeder Mortuary–Gretna Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2022
Marilyn Jean Hoffman, daughter of Donald Pittack and Lois Ries, was born on Oct. 10, 1944, in Norfolk. Marilyn attended school in Plainview, graduating with the class of 1962.
Marilyn then attended Norfolk Junior College and graduated with an associate degree in business administration. She worked at Continental Grain Co. in Omaha before moving back to Northeast Nebraska to marry Dennis Hoffman on Aug. 31, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond, where they lived on the farm for almost 40 years.
Marilyn worked at the Osmond General Hospital in the medical records department until the birth of their daughter. She then had many fun-filled years providing daycare for many children in the Osmond area until she decided to babysit her own grandchildren in 2006, when she and Denny moved to Gretna to be close to their children and grandchildren.
Marilyn was a loving spouse, mom, grandma, daughter, sister and friend, a caregiver to all. When she wasn’t cooking, she could be found reading, spending time outside, playing cards, dancing to country music with her family, walking, making trips to Starbucks with her granddaughters, attending her grandchildren’s events and “shopping.”
Marilyn is survived by her spouse, Dennis; daughter Lisa Jones of Elkhorn; sons Brian (Nicole) Hoffman of Elmwood and Andrew Hoffman of Clermont, Fla.; grandchildren Darian, Christian, Bentleigh, Natalie, William, Madelyn and Brayden; sisters Diane Janssen, Jan (Steve) Peck, Shelly Workman; and brother Mike (Cindy) Pittack.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gary Pittack and brother-in-law Daryl Janssen.
Memorials to the family will be determined later.