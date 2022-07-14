 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marilyn Hoffman

Marilyn Hoffman

GRETNA — Services for Marilyn J. Hoffman, formerly of Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus St., in Gretna. Burial will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service at the church. Roeder Mortuary–Gretna Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1944-2022

Marilyn Jean Hoffman, daughter of Donald Pittack and Lois Ries, was born on Oct. 10, 1944, in Norfolk. Marilyn attended school in Plainview, graduating with the class of 1962.

Marilyn then attended Norfolk Junior College and graduated with an associate degree in business administration. She worked at Continental Grain Co. in Omaha before moving back to Northeast Nebraska to marry Dennis Hoffman on Aug. 31, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond, where they lived on the farm for almost 40 years.

Marilyn worked at the Osmond General Hospital in the medical records department until the birth of their daughter. She then had many fun-filled years providing daycare for many children in the Osmond area until she decided to babysit her own grandchildren in 2006, when she and Denny moved to Gretna to be close to their children and grandchildren.

Marilyn was a loving spouse, mom, grandma, daughter, sister and friend, a caregiver to all. When she wasn’t cooking, she could be found reading, spending time outside, playing cards, dancing to country music with her family, walking, making trips to Starbucks with her granddaughters, attending her grandchildren’s events and “shopping.”

Marilyn is survived by her spouse, Dennis; daughter Lisa Jones of Elkhorn; sons Brian (Nicole) Hoffman of Elmwood and Andrew Hoffman of Clermont, Fla.; grandchildren Darian, Christian, Bentleigh, Natalie, William, Madelyn and Brayden; sisters Diane Janssen, Jan (Steve) Peck, Shelly Workman; and brother Mike (Cindy) Pittack.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gary Pittack and brother-in-law Daryl Janssen.

Memorials to the family will be determined later.

Tags

In other news

Tanya Kuehler

Tanya Kuehler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Tanya K. Kuehler, 49, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate.

Dean Wilkerson

Dean Wilkerson

COLERIDGE — Services for Dean V. Wilkerson, 95, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Dean Wilkerson died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Roger Keisler

Roger Keisler

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Roger W. Keisler, 53, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Keller State Park northeast of Ainsworth.

Lou Raff

Lou Raff

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Lou Raff, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Patricia Snyder

Patricia Snyder

ORCHARD — Memorial services for Patricia A. Snyder, 87, formerly of Orchard and Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at United Methodist Church in Orchard. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.

Bonnie Brasfield

Bonnie Brasfield

WAYNE — Graveside services for Bonnie L. Brasfield, 97, formerly of Wayne, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Judith Frerichs

Judith Frerichs

WISNER — Graveside services for Judith Frerichs, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Judy Frerichs died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Hillcrest Firethorn in Lincoln.

Sherrill Glandt

NORFOLK — Services for Sherrill L. Glandt, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Tim DeFor and Randall Coffin will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lula Smith

STANTON — Services for Lula M. Smith, 87, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Lula Smith died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara