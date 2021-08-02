WEST POINT — Services for Marilyn Heller, 92, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Heller died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at her home.
NORFOLK — Services for Melayne Danekas, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Danekas died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her residence.
WAYNE — Services for Bonnie O. Stanley, 96, of Wayne will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
AINSWORTH — Services for Daniel L. Beasley, 87, Long Pine, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Assembly of God Church in Ainsworth. Burial with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be in the East Park Cemetery near Ainsworth.
LEIGH — Services for Agnes L. Sucha, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 319 N. Oak St., in Leigh. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will be officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Leigh.
MADISON — Services for Rosella Nykodym, 96, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Humphrey.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Janelle Schrader, 96, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Plainview. Burial will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
Private services for Grace Burkhardt Gould, 88, Carmel, Ind., will be at Leppert Mortuary-Nora Chapel in Indianapolis, Ind. Burial will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis.