Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Wind chills this cold may cause frostbite on exposed
skin in 30 minutes or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Marilyn Hegert

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Marilyn Hegert, 86, Lincoln and Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington at a later date.

Visitation with the family present will 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church a 7 p.m. vigil.

Marilyn Hegert died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

NORFOLK — Services for Verna Honcik, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Verna Honcik died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Eric F. Witte, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Eric Witte died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Keith Leonard Emerson Sr., 71, passed away at his home with his spouse by his side on Jan. 30, 2022.

ATKINSON — Services for Adelene V. Laetsch, 83, Atkinson, formerly of Amelia, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

WINSIDE — Services for Richard J. Janssen, 76, Winside, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Private burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

NORFOLK — Services for Marion Meisinger, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Marion Meisinger died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at The Homestead in Norfolk.

Michael F. Janulewicz, 69, Loup City, died at his home on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

ST. HELENA — Services for Roy D. Reichle, 61, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Inurnment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena at a future date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

