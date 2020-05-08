NORFOLK — Graveside services for Marilyn Hatterman, 76, will be at a later date in Norfolk. She died Friday, April 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, Ariz.
In other news
SPENCER — Services for Cody Svatos, 28, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Thursday, May 7, 2020.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Karen R. Linscott Stearns, 79, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Randy Higgins, 69, Norfolk, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Helen “Quita” Miller, 70, will be Monday, May 11, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate.
AINSWORTH — Private graveside services for Irene Schelm, 99, Ainsworth, were Thursday, May 7, in the Lutheran Cemetery near Ainsworth.
BEEMER — Bernice J. “Bernie” Erb, 94, Beemer, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Colonial Haven in Beemer.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Marilyn Hatterman, 76, will be at a later date in Norfolk. She died Friday, April 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, Ariz.
RANDOLPH — Services for Brian Berner, 51, Belden, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. He died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home in Belden.
HARTINGTON — LaVerta A. Lammers, 88, Hartington, died Tuesday, May 05, 2020, at her residence while on hospice care.