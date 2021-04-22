Marilyn Dieckman

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Dieckman, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Dieckman, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Services for Melody Rae Binkerd, 57, will be at 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2651 Shettler Road, in Muskegon, Mich. The Rev. Timothy Winkel will officiate. Graveside services will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a date yet to be determined. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate.
TILDEN — Services for Glenn D. Wagner, 84, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7…
Services for James “Jim” Fritz, 72, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Fairfax Community Hall in Fairfax, S.D. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Highland Cemetery in Fairfax. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 51 and U.S. Marine…
VERDIGRE — Services for Marlin Drobny, 70, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Dorsey Cemetery in rural O’Neill.
BASSETT — Services for James H. “Jim” Shaw, 84, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery in Mills. Military honors will be conducted by Bassett American Legion Post 123.
ATKINSON — Services for Mary J. Easton, 77, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. at the Chambers City Cemetery in Chambers.
CREIGHTON — Services for Marlin Drobny, 70, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his residence.
MENOMINEE — Services for Kayleen M. Kaiser, 55, Fordyce, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.