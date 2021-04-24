Marilyn Dieckman

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Dieckman, 76, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
She died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services after a battle with cancer.
1944-2021
Marilyn was born on Nov. 20, 1944, in Norfolk. Marilyn was the daughter of Howard and Ileane (Dietz) Miller. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1962.
On July 19, 1964, Marilyn married Marvin Dieckman of Pierce at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk.
Marilyn and Marv have resided in Norfolk for over 56 years. Marilyn worked for the Madison County Treasurer’s Office after they were married and then worked for Arrow Stage Lines for over 35 years.
Marilyn’s special past time was working on her daughter’s farm and baking for the farmer’s market. Marilyn would drive around on her 4-wheeler, getting mulberries and choke cherries for her many requested pies at the market.
Marilyn is survived by her spouse, Marvin Dieckman of 56 years. She also is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Roger) Peterson of Norfolk, also Stacy and Sandy Dieckman from Stanton. Marilyn greatly enjoyed her grandchildren, Shane (Kelsey) Peterson of Rock Rapids, Iowa, and Chase (Patty) Peterson of Norfolk, Ashley McDonald of Omaha, and Autumn Beaty of El Paso, Texas; and five great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her brother, Robert Miller of Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
