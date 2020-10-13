Marilyn Brockman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marilyn M. Brockman, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
She died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marilyn M. Brockman, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
She died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn A. Vogel, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Connie Barnes, 60, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Private services for Charles Mulhair, 82, Niobrara, will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post 224 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Norma Ehlers, 89, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Merritt C. Warren, 97, Creighton, will be Saturday, Oct. 17, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Revs. Bev Hieb and Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…
WISNER — Services for Colette K. Liermann, 66, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Don Gartner, 92, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by Chambers American Legion Post 320.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marilyn M. Brockman, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Gustavo C. Lopez Cano, 69, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.