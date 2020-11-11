You have permission to edit this article.
Marilyn Brockman

Marilyn Brockman

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Marilyn M. Brockman, 82, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Nov. 14. The Rev. Bill Engebretsen will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

She died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk after a battle with cancer.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1937-2020

Marilyn was born on Nov. 12, 1937, in Stanton County, to Otto and Esther (Goetsch) Schlueter. She graduated from Madison High School in 1955 and attended a year at Norfolk Junior College.

Marilyn married Jack Brockman on Aug. 25, 1957, at St. John’s Green Garden Church in rural Madison. After marriage, Jack and Marilyn farmed in the Winside area for 51 years. She worked at Our Lady of Lord’s Hospital as a nurses aide for three years.

Marilyn also sold Avon for over 20 years. She moved to Norfolk in November 2008.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside and the Winside Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include four children: Brad Brockman of Nashville, Tenn., Daniel Brockman of Winside, Debra and spouse Martin Novak of Springfield, Va., and Julie Brockman of Lincoln; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Randall (Janet) Schlueter; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Jack in 2011; parents Otto and Esther; a sister, Dorothy; and a brother, Kenneth.

The family requests any memorials to be sent to the American Cancer Society, and the American Legion Auxiliary Roy Reed Unit 252 of Winside.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

