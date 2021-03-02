ATKINSON — Private services for Marilyn Breiner, 77, Atkinson, will be Thursday, March 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson. Masks are required.
She died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
PIERCE — Graveside services for Kathleen Rabe, 86, O’Neill, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday March 3, at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Rodger D. Rabbass, 73, Dodge, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor G…
OMAHA — Memorial services for Kenneth Minarik, 71, formerly of Lynch, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 4712 S. 82nd St., in Omaha.
ALBION — Memorial services for Charlene L. “Charlie” Kuehler, 52, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Spalding.
CROFTON — Private services for March T. Filips, 85, Crofton, will be Wednesday, March 3, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Crofton American Legion Post 128. Masks are required.
NORFOLK — Services for Molly (Kurtzhals) Herpy 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randall Coffin will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
OSMOND — Services for Mrs. Marvin (Janice J.) Koehler, 81, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond.
