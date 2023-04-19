 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marilyn Bohlken-Nickols

Marilyn Bohlken-Nickols

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Bohlken-Nickols, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cindy Cone will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Marilyn Bohlken-Nickols died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1931-2023

Marilyn Mae was born in Carroll on Dec. 25, 1931, to John and Opal (Miller) Otte.

On Dec. 16, 1951, Marilyn married Lloyd Bohlken at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The couple was blessed with two sons, Kenneth and Leslie. The family farmed in Cedar County. In addition to helping manage the farm, Marilyn also served as the church secretary for 25 years at the United Lutheran Church. Lloyd passed away on Feb. 6, 1990.

In April 2001, Marilyn married Robie Nickols in Paso Robles, Calif.

Marilyn enjoyed sewing, mending, crocheting and quilting. Marilyn baked wonderful cinnamon rolls and loved her coffee time with her neighbors.

She is survived by her sons, Ken (Joyce) Bohlken of Norfolk and Leslie Bohlken of Concord; grandchildren Steven (Erica) Bohlken, Quin (Mike) Rohan, Katie (Eric) Frye and Cassie Bohlken (Christian Agerholm); great-grandchildren Cody Rohan, Andrew Bohlken, Alexis Frye, Jayson Bohlken, Karlee Rohan and Conrad Agerholm; sisters-in-law Charlene Otte of Columbus and Virgene Otte of David City; stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; spouses Lloyd Bohlken and Robie Nichols; and brothers Stanley Otte and Wendell Otte.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Lily Ellyson

Lily Ellyson

WAYNE — Lily M. Ellyson, 83, Laurel, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Michael Uttecht

Michael Uttecht

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Norfolk Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohman will officiate.

Mary Stark

Mary Stark

LAUREL — Mary F. Stark, 91, Laurel, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Rita Raile

Rita Raile

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rita A. Raile, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. There will be no burial at this time.

Jack Kingston

Jack Kingston

WAYNE — Graveside services for Jack Kingston, 85, Grayling, Mich., formerly of Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Mary Bomar

Mary Bomar

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary P. Bomar, 94, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Scott Jensen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Beulah Kruse

Beulah Kruse

CREIGHTON — Services for Beulah Kruse, 87, Winnetoon, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Beulah Kruse died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her residence.

Donald Kirkland

Donald Kirkland

NORFOLK — Services for Donald G. Kirkland, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donald Kirkland died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Linda Mellick

Linda Mellick

NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Mellick, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Linda Mellick died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara