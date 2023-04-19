NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Bohlken-Nickols, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cindy Cone will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Marilyn Bohlken-Nickols died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1931-2023
Marilyn Mae was born in Carroll on Dec. 25, 1931, to John and Opal (Miller) Otte.
On Dec. 16, 1951, Marilyn married Lloyd Bohlken at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The couple was blessed with two sons, Kenneth and Leslie. The family farmed in Cedar County. In addition to helping manage the farm, Marilyn also served as the church secretary for 25 years at the United Lutheran Church. Lloyd passed away on Feb. 6, 1990.
In April 2001, Marilyn married Robie Nickols in Paso Robles, Calif.
Marilyn enjoyed sewing, mending, crocheting and quilting. Marilyn baked wonderful cinnamon rolls and loved her coffee time with her neighbors.
She is survived by her sons, Ken (Joyce) Bohlken of Norfolk and Leslie Bohlken of Concord; grandchildren Steven (Erica) Bohlken, Quin (Mike) Rohan, Katie (Eric) Frye and Cassie Bohlken (Christian Agerholm); great-grandchildren Cody Rohan, Andrew Bohlken, Alexis Frye, Jayson Bohlken, Karlee Rohan and Conrad Agerholm; sisters-in-law Charlene Otte of Columbus and Virgene Otte of David City; stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; spouses Lloyd Bohlken and Robie Nichols; and brothers Stanley Otte and Wendell Otte.
