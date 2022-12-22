Marilyn Adkins

OGALLALA — Services for Marilyn J. Adkins, 93, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ogallala with the Rev. Albert Bader officiating. Burial will follow in the Ogallala Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Monday at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel in Ogallala.
Memorials have been established to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and school of Ogallala.
1929-2022
Marilyn Jean Adkins passed peacefully into the loving presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. She was 93 years old, surrounded by her three children.
Marilyn was born on April 4, 1929, in Beemer to the Rev. W.J. and Lydia Oetting. She lived all her life in her much-loved Nebraska until late in life, when she moved to Greeley, Colo., to be near a daughter.
She married the love of her life, Meredith Adkins, in 1950, having met when they played opposite one another in their high school play. Some might have thought them an odd couple, with Meredith’s family owning the town tavern and Marilyn’s father a Lutheran pastor, but it was a match made in heaven lasting 63 years until Meredith’s passing in 2013.
Throughout their marriage, Marilyn and Meredith operated Coast-to-Coast hardware stores, first in Madison and then in Ogallala. They worked shoulder-to-shoulder in their stores with Marilyn overseeing housewares and Meredith hardware. They were later joined in the family business by their son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Diane Adkins. Their daughters, Marcia and Janet, also helped in the store.
Marilyn was not only a business owner, but the consummate wife, mother and homemaker. Her home was always warm and inviting, and often smelled of baked delights, especially at Christmas time. She doted over her family with loving gentleness, yet also ran a tight ship — her German Lutheran upbringing lived in perfect balance.
She also was a gifted gardener. Her beautiful roses and other flowerbeds were a sight to behold.
Marilyn and Meredith had wonderful, life-long friends, some made through their Coast-to-Coast conventions and trips, and some in their long-time home of Ogallala. Marilyn enjoyed many hours of coffee, conversation and cards with her many dear friends.
Her strength and beauty were never more evident than in her long battle with dementia. She remained cheerful and kind, often laughing and smiling with a twinkle in her green eyes. She lived every day of her life with grace and generosity towards others. Her abiding faith in her Lord and Savior guided her in all things and was an example and inspiration to her family and friends.
Marilyn is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Diane Adkins of Ogallala; two daughters and sons-in-law, Marcia and Curtis Sears of Lafayette, Colo., and Janet and Russell Johnson of Salt Lake City, Utah; eight grandchildren, Melissa Elmblad, Kerri (Trevor) Foulk, Brett Adkins, Taylor Johnson, Alex Johnson, Annie Sears, Emma Sears and Molly (Matt) Knauer; and one great-granddaughter, Raegan Elmblad. She’s also survived by her sister, Janice Glos of Oklahoma City, Okla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Meredith; and two sisters, Ardyce Fries and JoAnne Adkins.
Services will be live streamed at www.drauckerfh.com. Online condolences may be left at www.drauckerfh.com by clicking the share a memory button.