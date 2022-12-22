Marilyn Adkins

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility in open areas. The dangerously cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility in open areas. The dangerously cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Marilyn Adkins

Marilyn Adkins

OGALLALA — Services for Marilyn J. Adkins, 93, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ogallala with the Rev. Albert Bader officiating. Burial will follow in the Ogallala Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Monday at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel in Ogallala.

Memorials have been established to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and school of Ogallala.

1929-2022

Marilyn Jean Adkins passed peacefully into the loving presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. She was 93 years old, surrounded by her three children.

Marilyn was born on April 4, 1929, in Beemer to the Rev. W.J. and Lydia Oetting. She lived all her life in her much-loved Nebraska until late in life, when she moved to Greeley, Colo., to be near a daughter.

She married the love of her life, Meredith Adkins, in 1950, having met when they played opposite one another in their high school play. Some might have thought them an odd couple, with Meredith’s family owning the town tavern and Marilyn’s father a Lutheran pastor, but it was a match made in heaven lasting 63 years until Meredith’s passing in 2013.

Throughout their marriage, Marilyn and Meredith operated Coast-to-Coast hardware stores, first in Madison and then in Ogallala. They worked shoulder-to-shoulder in their stores with Marilyn overseeing housewares and Meredith hardware. They were later joined in the family business by their son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Diane Adkins. Their daughters, Marcia and Janet, also helped in the store.

Marilyn was not only a business owner, but the consummate wife, mother and homemaker. Her home was always warm and inviting, and often smelled of baked delights, especially at Christmas time. She doted over her family with loving gentleness, yet also ran a tight ship — her German Lutheran upbringing lived in perfect balance.

She also was a gifted gardener. Her beautiful roses and other flowerbeds were a sight to behold.

Marilyn and Meredith had wonderful, life-long friends, some made through their Coast-to-Coast conventions and trips, and some in their long-time home of Ogallala. Marilyn enjoyed many hours of coffee, conversation and cards with her many dear friends.

Her strength and beauty were never more evident than in her long battle with dementia. She remained cheerful and kind, often laughing and smiling with a twinkle in her green eyes. She lived every day of her life with grace and generosity towards others. Her abiding faith in her Lord and Savior guided her in all things and was an example and inspiration to her family and friends.

Marilyn is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Diane Adkins of Ogallala; two daughters and sons-in-law, Marcia and Curtis Sears of Lafayette, Colo., and Janet and Russell Johnson of Salt Lake City, Utah; eight grandchildren, Melissa Elmblad, Kerri (Trevor) Foulk, Brett Adkins, Taylor Johnson, Alex Johnson, Annie Sears, Emma Sears and Molly (Matt) Knauer; and one great-granddaughter, Raegan Elmblad. She’s also survived by her sister, Janice Glos of Oklahoma City, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Meredith; and two sisters, Ardyce Fries and JoAnne Adkins.

Services will be live streamed at www.drauckerfh.com. Online condolences may be left at www.drauckerfh.com by clicking the share a memory button.

Tags

In other news

Alice Rathgeber

Alice Rathgeber

HARTINGTON — Services for Alice Rathgeber, 80, of Hadar will be held at a later date. Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Evelyn Blohm

Evelyn Blohm

WAUSA — Memorial services for Evelyn Blohm, 80, Wausa, will be at a later date. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

Bill Smith

Bill Smith

RANDOLPH — Services for Bill G. Smith, 83, Randolph, will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Randolph.

Kermit Benshoof

Kermit Benshoof

NORFOLK — Services for Kermit Benshoof, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Kermit Benshoof died at Faith Regional Health Services on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Kenneth Jefferis

Kenneth Jefferis

AINSWORTH — Private family services for Kenneth E. “Bub” Jefferis, 68, of Long Pine will be held at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of arrangements.

Anna Marie Moser

Anna Marie Moser

SPENCER — Services for Anna Marie Moser, 88, of Butte are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Dale Chleboun

Dale Chleboun

WISNER — Dale D. Chleboun, 77, of Wisner died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Doris Kathol

Doris Kathol

HARTINGTON — Services for Doris Kathol, 76, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.

Marilyn Adkins

Marilyn Adkins

OGALLALA — Services for Marilyn J. Adkins, 93, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ogallala with the Rev. Albert Bader officiating. Burial will follow in the Ogallala Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara