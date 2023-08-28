CROFTON — Marietta McFarland, 76, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Crofton, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
NELIGH — Services for Marjorie Smith, 87, of Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the First Congregational Church of Christ with the Rev. Kate West officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Paul L. Hoar, 66, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later time.
Teresa Brandt, 44, Avon, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Yankton, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Ronald F. Forslund, 78, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jackie Samway will officiate. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans …
NORFOLK — Services for Dr. Leon “Hank” Handke, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Julene A. “Julie” Moreira, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Roger L. Kay, 72, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be conducted at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.