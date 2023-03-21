Marietta Linn

LAUREL — Marietta L. Linn, 84, Laurel, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel with the Rev. Chris Clinchard officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery in Concord.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church and will continue with the family receiving friends an hour prior to services on Saturday.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
1938-2023
Marietta L. Linn was born on March 31, 1938, to Albert and Irma (Hughes) Kraemer on a farm northeast of Dixon. She went to school all 12 years at Dixon, graduating from Dixon High School in 1956. In 1943, when she was only 5, she lost her dad to Myasthenia gravis, which left five small children for her mother to raise.
Marietta worked hard as a child and teenager working for various families babysitting, sometimes for several weeks at a time. She was able to pay for all her clothes and was able to do whatever she could do to help out the family. She was a member of the Dixon United Methodist Church in Dixon until the church closed. She then joined the United Methodist Church in Laurel.
Marietta married James D. Linn on Sept. 23, 1956, at the Dixon United Methodist Church. Marietta lived all her married life on the Linn family farm, which has been in the Linn family for over 100 years. The couple was blessed with three children, daughter Terri, and two sons, Jody and Cory. She was a stay-at-home mom, raising chickens and kids. She was the best cook, specializing in her sweets, especially her buns and cinnamon rolls.
Marietta especially loved cooking for her children and grandchildren. Marietta and Jim enjoyed many summers camping at Cottonwood camp ground near Yankton.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri (David) Graverholt of Norfolk; two sons, Jody (Barb) Linn of Norfolk and Cory (Christi) Linn of Laurel; her six grandchildren, Brett (Beth) Graverholt of Lincoln, Nicholas (Katrina) Linn of Norfolk, Justin (Kari) Linn of Columbus, Alex (Melanie) Linn of Sioux Falls, S.D., Kayla (Joe) Frerichs of Elkhorn and Taylor (Ethan) McNair of Laurel; 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister Diane Lorenzen of Blair; brother Don (Luann) Kraemer of Norfolk; and sister-in-law Shirley Kraemer of Laurel.
Marietta was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Kraemer and Irma Kraemer-Anderson; spouse James Linn on Jan. 31, 2022; in-laws Albert (Olive) Linn; sister Arlene (Robert) McNew; brother Marlen Kraemer; brothers-in-law Richard Lorenzen, Lawrence (Marge) Lux; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Marietta’s grandsons, Brett Graverholt, Nicholas Linn, Justin Linn, Alex Linn, Joe Frerichs, and dear friend Lathan Asbra.